1 Of America’s Best Weekend Trips Is Here In New York

If you wanted to take one of America's best weekend trips, look no further than New York State.

Time Out decided to highlight smaller cities across America with art scenes, lesser-known towns with incredible restaurants and coastal spots with plenty of room to spread out. So if you've always wanted to find fewer crowds and plenty of small-town charm, their list looks great for 2024.

New York State did make the list. What city or town? Kingston, New York.

"Kingston, NY, may have a rich history as the state’s first capital, but it is so much more than its past. Located 91 miles outside of New York City, it offers a fun weekend getaway with great hikes, historic landmarks, trendy stores and hangouts like Milne Antiques and Kingston Standard Brewing Co., good food at restaurants like Ship to Shore and Lola Pizza, and a robust arts scene centered around the Ulster Performing Arts Center that operates inside a restored 1926 theater. The city is also home to festivals, including the Artists Soapbox Derby (August), and the Trolley Museum of New York, which offers a 1.5-mile ride on weekends and holidays along the Rondout Creek waterfront to Kingston Point Park."

They also suggest on the website that if you visit Kingston, stay at The Hotel Kinsley. It's labeled as an entire 1856 home you can rent on Airbnb.

Fun History Fact

Kingston became New York's first capital in 1777. During the American Revolutionary War, the city was burned by the British on October 13, 1777, after the Battles of Saratoga.

