Midday Feasts- Uncovering The Best Lunch Bargains In Central New York

Going out can be expensive. But, nothing is better than having a delicious meal cooked for you, ice in your beverage, no cleanup, and someone asking you if you want to see the dessert menu. Here's some of the best lunch deals and bargains we found across Central New York.

The best way to experience a restaurant while saving money is by dining at restaurants offering a lunch special. Central New York’s Utica area has a diverse variety of local restaurants serving high-quality, authentic food, with lunch specials included.

To help you plan your next lunch date, here are four local restaurants that offer great lunch specials. If you know more, hit us up on our station app:

1) Symeon’s Greek Restaurant

Symeon’s is a local favorite as it offers traditional Greek dishes with a delightful ambiance. Served daily til 3:30PM, the restaurant offers a great lunch special on their popular dishes. Starting at $12.50, you can get a lunch entree served with a salad and warm bread. Check out Symeon’s menu here.

2) The Hub Eatery

If you’re looking for a place to get a lunch wrap, look no further than Bleeker Street’s The Hub Eatery. Served daily from 11:00AM until 2:00PM, starting at $8, you can choose from a variety of wraps with a side of chips and a pickle! Check out The Hub Eatery’s menu here.

3) Sumos Japenese Steakhouse

Sumos Japanese Steakhouse is a great place for dinner, but did you know they offer great deals during their lunch hours? Monday to Saturday from 11:30AM - 3:30PM, you can enjoy from their wide variety of lunches. Whether you want a lunch bento box or a hibachi lunch, you’ll get a bang for your buck at Sumos. Check out Sumos menu here.

4) Pedro’s Kitchen

Traditional Mexican cuisine can be the perfect, fulfilling lunch. From Monday to Saturday, from 11:00AM to 3:00PM, Pedro’s Kitchen offers a wide menu of lunch specials that start at $11.99. Whether its tacos, nachos, burritos, or quesadillas, Pedro’s Kitchen is a great place to satisfy your lunch cravings. Check out Pedro’s Kitchen menu here.

5) What Would You Add?

What restaurant would you add to our list? Text us on our station app to let us know.

