Best Foods to Keep your Skin Healthy This Winter, According to Experts

Best Foods to Keep your Skin Healthy This Winter, According to Experts

Credit: Canva, Envy McKee

Some experts are saying that eating your water this winter is just as important as drinking it.

And no. This article isn't about chewing ice.

Credit: Canva
loading...

It's about skincare.

According to Sozo Clinic, "Eating water-rich foods is important alongside drinking water because it offers a dual approach to hydration and overall health. While drinking water is essential for staying hydrated, consuming water-rich foods provides additional benefits. Foods with high water content, such as fruits and vegetables, contribute to hydration while also delivering essential nutrients like vitamins and antioxidants. This combination not only supports overall well-being but also helps maintain healthy skin, aids digestion, and promotes a feeling of fullness. "

READ MORE: Food And Diet: Ask Health Professionals (msn.com)

 

Interesting. So What Foods Must We Eat to Increase Our Overall Water Intake?

Credit: Canva
loading...

Research provided by Journo Research states,

"Incorporating fruits and vegetables with high water content into your diet enhances the rebalancing of water in your system. These foods contain molecules that help deliver the water they contain into cells easily. Examples of foods high in water content include: 

  • Cucumber: 96% water 
  • Iceberg lettuce: 96% water 
  • Celery: 95% water 
  • Watermelon: 92% water  
  • Broccoli: 92% water 
  • Spinach: 92% water 
  • Apricot: 86% water 
  • Pomegranate: 82% water 
  • Avocado: 82% water"
Credit: Canva
loading...

To recap: This winter, along with making sure you are drinking plenty of water to keep your body hydrated, make sure you are also eating plenty of fruits and veggies that are hydrating also.

READ MORE: Why is it Important to Drink Water in Winter as Well? | Strauss Blog (strauss-group.com)

Winter Skincare

When we think of protecting our skin, we usually think about slathering on the sunscreen at the beach, but our skin needs protection year-round especially as temperatures drop.

Gallery Credit: ThinkStock

The 7 Best Winter Tools For New York State Homes

Gallery Credit: Clay Moden

The Top 10 Best Warm Winter Destinations

In order to determine the best winter holiday destinations, WalletHub compared 69 of the most populated U.S. metropolitan statistical areas, or MSAs, across six key dimensions: 1) Travel Costs and hassles, 2) Local Costs, 3) Attractions, 4) Weather, 5) Activities and 6) Safety

Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

 

 

 

Filed Under: health, water
Categories: This And That
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR