Some experts are saying that eating your water this winter is just as important as drinking it.

And no. This article isn't about chewing ice.

It's about skincare.

According to Sozo Clinic, "Eating water-rich foods is important alongside drinking water because it offers a dual approach to hydration and overall health. While drinking water is essential for staying hydrated, consuming water-rich foods provides additional benefits. Foods with high water content, such as fruits and vegetables, contribute to hydration while also delivering essential nutrients like vitamins and antioxidants. This combination not only supports overall well-being but also helps maintain healthy skin, aids digestion, and promotes a feeling of fullness. "

Interesting. So What Foods Must We Eat to Increase Our Overall Water Intake?

Research provided by Journo Research states, "Incorporating fruits and vegetables with high water content into your diet enhances the rebalancing of water in your system. These foods contain molecules that help deliver the water they contain into cells easily. Examples of foods high in water content include:

Cucumber: 96% water

Iceberg lettuce: 96% water

Celery: 95% water

Watermelon: 92% water

Broccoli: 92% water

Spinach: 92% water

Apricot: 86% water

Pomegranate: 82% water

Avocado: 82% water"

To recap: This winter, along with making sure you are drinking plenty of water to keep your body hydrated, make sure you are also eating plenty of fruits and veggies that are hydrating also.

