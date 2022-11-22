Best Black Friday Deals in CNY

I love Thanksgiving, but not everyone loves Turkey Day. Instead, some people prefer Black Friday. But what's going to be open around CNY this year?

In the past few years, many stores have stayed open on Thanksgiving, but many stores are shying away from that this year. For the most part, most drugstores and grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving, while retail stores are closed. A few retail stores are open, such as Bass Pro Shop, Five Below, and Big Lots.

In addition to not being open on Thanksgiving, many stores have opted not to open as early as they once did. Many stores, such as Macy's, Walmart, Lowe's, and Boscov's, open at 6 AM.

Best Buy, Kohl's, and JCPenny open at 5 AM. Meanwhile, some stores are opening at 7 AM, such as Gamestop, Harbor Feight, and Target. These times are very different from the 3 AM or 4 AM openings of years past. To see when other stores open, you can go to that store's website or google page, or you can check at theblackfriday.com.

As far as local businesses go, CNY Farm Supply is holding its own Black Friday sale starting November 25th and lasting through December 3rd. Regional Market is also holding its annual Black Friday Farmers Market on Friday from 7 AM to 2 PM.

Also on Black Friday are numerous Christmas Parades such as Clinton's "Shoppers Stroll," where you can watch the parade and then check out the local businesses around the Villiage Green and see what kind of sales they have.

If you get thirsty while Black Friday shopping, Woodland Farm Brewery in Marcy is holding an event starting at 10 AM where they break out their kegs of dark beer and put them on tap for the day during their "Black Friday Bottle Release and Vintage Beer Tap Takeover." You can read more about it here.

