Whether you aspire to build strength, increase flexibility, or simply enjoy the art of pole dancing, this class coming to Central New York is for you.

In Bloom Yoga of New Hartford is holding the Intermediate Pole Fitness class this February. This class is designed for individuals who have successfully completed the beginner level or possess equivalent skills and strength:

Building upon the foundational techniques acquired in the beginner class, this intermediate-level course introduces more advanced pole dance movements, spins, transitions, and choreography."

On Facebook, the event listing explains that participants will focus on refining their pole skills, enhancing strength and flexibility, and developing a deeper understanding of the artistry involved in pole fitness.

Instructors will guide students through increasingly challenging combinations and sequences, emphasizing fluidity, grace, and control in their movements.

Throughout the course, students will also explore inverted poses, leg hangs, and more intricate spins, fostering a heightened level of confidence and coordination. Spotting techniques and safety considerations will continue to be emphasized to ensure a secure and supportive learning environment.

Join us as we elevate your pole dancing proficiency to the next level in this exciting and progressive class!"

You can read more on Facebook here.

Mystical Arts Workshop: Link Jewelry Making Tarot & Psychic Readings

Unlock the secrets of the universe and explore the mystical arts with In Bloom Yoga's exclusive workshop happening Friday February 9th at 6PM:

**Guided Link Jewelry Making Sessions:** Unleash your creativity as you craft unique and symbolic jewelry pieces under the expert guidance of seasoned artisans. Link Jewelry is not just an accessory; it's a reflection of your inner spirit and a connection to the mystical energies around you.

**One-on-One Tarot and Intuitive Readings:** Embark on a personal journey of self-discovery with intimate tarot and intuitive readings. Our experienced practitioners will provide insightful guidance, unveiling the mysteries that lie ahead and offering clarity on your life's path.

**Organic Lotus Teas:** Elevate your senses and soothe your soul with the aromatic delights of organic lotus teas. Sip on these carefully curated blends as you engage in profound conversations and share experiences with like-minded individuals.

**Tarot Card Insights with Dave Wheeler, and Psychic Medium Kellie. Get a glimpse into your future with two of Central New York's renowned Tarot Card experts, Dave The Seer Dave Wheeler, and Psychic Medium Kellie.

You can read more online here.

