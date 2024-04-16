Barstool Pledges T-Shirt Proceeds To Syracuse Family Of Fallen Hero

Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports are currently selling an Onondaga County Sheriff's Office t-shirt with 100% of net proceeds donated to Lt. Michael Hoosock's family.

Syracuse Police Officer Michael Jensen and Onondaga County Sheriff Lieutenant Michael Hoosock were both shot and killed in the line of duty on Sunday, April 14th 2024. A fundraiser has been set up for the families of Lieutenant Hoosock and Officer Jensen. Over 350 people have already donated more than $30,000 of the $500,000 goal in less than 24 hours. You can help by contributing to the campaign at Fundthefirst.com.

Dave Portnoy Is Stepping In To Help

Dave Portnoy said he would match 100% of all profit made for the family of Lt. Hoosock on these special shirts:

Barstool Sports Barstool Sports loading...

Portnoy has a home in Saratoga Springs and calls Upstate New York a second home.

"Two more police officers killed in the line of duty, like two days ago in Syracuse, Upstate New York, which, is basically a second home to me. With Saratoga being up there, I spent a lot of time up there. You can't underestimate or put enough respect when a first responder leaves their house. There's not many job [where] they don't know if they're coming home. So again thank you for the sacrifice."

You can buy and donate online here. The shirts are currently selling for $32.

READ MORE: Scam Related to Fallen Officers

Lieutenant Michael Hoosock was a beloved deputy, husband, father and a highly respected lifetime member (and past Deputy Chief) of the Moyer’s Corner Fire Department. He leaves behind his loving wife Caitlin, and there three young children, ages 7, 5 and 3.

Officer Michael Jensen was a member of the Syracuse Police Department since February of 2022 and had recently been awarded “Officer of the Month” in December of 2023. A Rome native who lived in Syracuse leaves behind his loving parents and sister.

