Live Your Best Barbie Life! Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour Coming to New York

There's so much hype around the new Barbie movie. If you want to release your inner child, you can get all the Barbie merch your heart desires at 2 upcoming events in New York State.

A very pink Barbie van is traveling all over the country on the Dreamhouse Living Tour. This tour offers exclusive Barbie merchandise. While other Barbie truck tours have happened in the past, the truck was newly redesigned for the Dreamhouse Living Tour, which comes "on the heels of the 60th Anniversary of Barbie moving into her very first Dreamhouse" according to Mattel.

Barbie gear you can find at the pop-up event includes:

T-Shirts

Hoodie

Denim Jacket

Baseball Cap

Embroidered patch set

Necklace

Keychain

Cups

Throw blanket

Bags

Check out more merch online here.

The Barbie Truck accepts cards only. If you spend more than $40, you get a free gift. You can follow The Barbie Truck Tour on Facebook to see where it will be next. So far there are only two New York State stops listed on the tour. They may add more in the future.

Where In New York Is This Tour Stopping?

1) SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2023 AT 10 AM – 7 PM

The first stop in New York State is happening The Shops at Skyview. That's in Queens/Flushing New York. The address for that visit is 40-24 College Point Blvd, Queens, NY 11354.

2) SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2023 AT 10 AM – 7 PM

The second New York stop is happening at the Staten Island Mall. That is located at 2655 Richmond Avenue, Staten Island, NY.

