Ever dreamed of being a reality star?

If you have, the good news is there are loads of opportunities to get your gorgeous face in front of millions of people!

Mind you--since the writer's strike has been striking, networks need content. And since all the people they need to write said content are holding up signs for fair pay of their creative labor, whell-- turns out networks are currently in a pickle.

Which can be good for you-- if you're looking for fame more than cash. Turns out, some work on some reality shows don't always pay that well. I mean, unless you're last name begins with 'K' and ends with 'ardashian."

But then, of course, there are some shows that do pay pretty well. Namely reality shows which are produced through broadcast TV. Word on the interwebs is that "finalists on a broadcast competition show can make anywhere from $50,000 to $1 million per season and non-finalists on a broadcast competition show make anywhere from $15,000 to $35,000 per season."

Which could be cute if you're into the fishbowl aspect of life. If this is true for you, I went ahead and compiled some of the broadcast shows that are looking to cast their upcoming reality show seasons.

Broadcast Networks Looking to Cast Upcoming Reality Show Seasons:

CBS Castings:

Big Brother Season 26

The Amazing Race

Survivor

Tough as Nails

The Real Love Boat

NBC Castings:

America's Got Talent

The Voice

ABC Castings:

The Bachelor

The Bachelorette

The $100,000 Pyramid

Shark Tank

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

Streaming:

They don't pay as much as Broadcast TV, but they do offer some cash if you win.

Which show will you audition for?

