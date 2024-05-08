Are New York Residents For, Or Against, The TikTok Ban?
Question- Here in New York State, are you for or against the TikTok ban?
1st- What Is The TikTok Ban?
After years of attempts to ban the Chinese-owned app, a measure to outlaw the popular video-sharing app has won congressional approval and President Biden signed into law. The measure gives Beijing-based parent company ByteDance nine months to sell the company, with a possible additional three months if a sale is in progress. If it doesn’t, TikTok will be banned.
"The original proposal gave ByteDance just six months to divest from its U.S. subsidiary, negotiations lengthened it to nine. Then, if the sale is already in progress, the company will get another three months to complete it."
According to the AP, it would be at least a year before a ban goes into effect — but with likely court challenges, this could stretch even longer, perhaps years.
"TikTok, which is used by more than 170 million Americans, most likely won’t disappear from your phone even if an eventual ban does take effect. But it would disappear from Apple and Google’s app stores, which means users won’t be able to download it. This would also mean that TikTok wouldn’t be able to send updates, security patches and bug fixes, and over time the app would likely become unusable — not to mention a security risk."
So, Do New Yorkers Support The Ban Or Not?
With the TikTok Ban bill being signed, a recent poll from Reuters/Ipsos revealed that half of Americans support a nationwide ban on the app. However, not all states agree.
Casino Alpha have decided to take a look at the online sentiment data surrounding the TikTok Ban, since it was first announced in March, across all 50 US States to see which states agree/disagree the most with the ban based on their online activity.
New York State is the number one state in the country AGAINST the ban:
|Rank
|State
|Positive Posts
|Negative Posts
|Population
|Pos. Posts per 100,000
|Neg. Posts per 100,000
|1
|New York
|781,222
|28,041,760
|19,571,216
|3,992
|143,281
|2
|Georgia
|177,764
|8,857,417
|11,029,227
|1,612
|80,309
|3
|California
|1,691,322
|29,548,609
|38,965,193
|4,341
|75,833
|4
|South Carolina
|126,384
|3,359,303
|5,373,555
|2,352
|62,515
|5
|Nevada
|362,210
|1,341,653
|3,194,176
|11,340
|42,003
