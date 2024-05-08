Are New York Residents For, Or Against, The TikTok Ban?

Question- Here in New York State, are you for or against the TikTok ban?

1st- What Is The TikTok Ban?

After years of attempts to ban the Chinese-owned app, a measure to outlaw the popular video-sharing app has won congressional approval and President Biden signed into law. The measure gives Beijing-based parent company ByteDance nine months to sell the company, with a possible additional three months if a sale is in progress. If it doesn’t, TikTok will be banned.

"The original proposal gave ByteDance just six months to divest from its U.S. subsidiary, negotiations lengthened it to nine. Then, if the sale is already in progress, the company will get another three months to complete it."

According to the AP, it would be at least a year before a ban goes into effect — but with likely court challenges, this could stretch even longer, perhaps years.

"TikTok, which is used by more than 170 million Americans, most likely won’t disappear from your phone even if an eventual ban does take effect. But it would disappear from Apple and Google’s app stores, which means users won’t be able to download it. This would also mean that TikTok wouldn’t be able to send updates, security patches and bug fixes, and over time the app would likely become unusable — not to mention a security risk."

So, Do New Yorkers Support The Ban Or Not?

With the TikTok Ban bill being signed, a recent poll from Reuters/Ipsos revealed that half of Americans support a nationwide ban on the app. However, not all states agree.

Casino Alpha have decided to take a look at the online sentiment data surrounding the TikTok Ban, since it was first announced in March, across all 50 US States to see which states agree/disagree the most with the ban based on their online activity.

New York State is the number one state in the country AGAINST the ban:

Rank State Positive Posts Negative Posts Population Pos. Posts per 100,000 Neg. Posts per 100,000 1 New York 781,222 28,041,760 19,571,216 3,992 143,281 2 Georgia 177,764 8,857,417 11,029,227 1,612 80,309 3 California 1,691,322 29,548,609 38,965,193 4,341 75,833 4 South Carolina 126,384 3,359,303 5,373,555 2,352 62,515 5 Nevada 362,210 1,341,653 3,194,176 11,340 42,003

You can read more online here.

Are you for, or against the ban? Text us on our station app and let us know.

Latest Viral TikTok Trend Takes Funny Look at Life in the Adirondacks

We recently came across a viral video that took a lighthearted and fun approach to "Life in the ADKS." It's been circulating for weeks and we think it's worth sharing!

Is life in the Adirondacks all that different from life in say, Albany, Schenectady, or Saratoga Springs? We say, "Yes!"

Even though most cities in the Capital Region are less than an hour away, anyone who's spent a decent amount of time in the North Country knows that certain conveniences that many might take for granted, don't exist throughout the 5,000 square miles of dense forest and high peaks that comprise the mighty ADKS.

So whether you're from Halfmoon or Hague; from Troy or Ticonderoga, you should be able to relate to a viral video that takes a humorous and poignant approach to "Life in the Adirondacks."

Here are a few of our favorites - and you can check out the full video below. Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany