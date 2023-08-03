Buy Fresh Apple Cider Within 100 Miles Of Upstate New York

Looking for some fresh Apple Cider across the Upstate New York region? There are quite a few places to choose from within 100 miles of the Utica and Rome area of the Mohawk Valley and Central New York.

New York State has a handy map to find a sweet (unfermented) cider, hard cider and apple spirits makers near you. That goes for anywhere in New York State too.

All of the sweet cider makers listed here produce their ciders from New York state apples. All of the hard cider makers and spirits distillers listed here produce their wares using New York state apples or sweet cider to start."

History Of Apple Cider

Apple Cider is not only super delicious, it's pretty historic. According to Washington State, the first recorded references to cider date back to Roman times:

In 55 BCE Julius Caesar found the Celtic Britons fermenting cider from native crabapples.

In 1620, European colonists planted apple trees in the Massachusetts Bay Colony. In Colonial America, cider was the most common beverage, and even children drank it in a diluted form. Who doesn't enjoy a tall glass of Apple Cider once fall time comes in?

We organized the list mentioned above them from A - Z for you to check out. Why? We figured it would make a super fun Apple Cider road trip across Upstate New York and beyond. If you love apples, and apple cider, you will love sipping on this list. Here's that list:

