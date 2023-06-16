The story of Angel the dog from Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society is a tough one to read. However, can you help donate to this pup?

According to Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society, animal control brought this poor dog to their shelter after receiving a call that she was found on Schuyler Street in West Utica on June 15th. She was examined by a veterinarian and has severe mange and open wounds, which have gone untreated for a long period of time. She is also very emaciated. This poor pup is hanging on and needs your help:

We have named her Angel and have started treatment for her open wounds, as well as antibiotics, pain medication, and medicated baths. We are going to do everything we can to keep Angel comfortable and are hopeful she will make a full recovery. She has a long road ahead of her and will need extensive vet care and a whole lot of TLC. We will post updates as she hopefully begins to recover physically and mentally. Keep this sweet girl in your thoughts."

If you have any information on who this dog belongs to, please contact Utica Animal Control or our shelter: Utica Animal Control (315)223-3557, Anita’s Stevens-Swan Humane Society (315)738-4357. If you would like to donate towards Angel’s recovery, you can donate online here. Again, if you have any info at all, it will be extremely helpful.

The following photos are extremely disturbing and heartbreaking. Hopefully justice is served for this pup, but again, be warned these photos are tough to look at:

