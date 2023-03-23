An Apple, a Sweet Potato, A Carrot and Some Cashews Enter a Bar: A Recipe

An apple, a sweet potato, a carrot and some cashews enter a bar. Just kidding. They go to a mixer.



That was my husband’s joke. Irl, an apple, a sweet potato, a carrot, handful of cashews and a healthy swig of homemade hemp milk get together in a blender to become the flipping most delicious, creamy, flavorful, refreshing unfussy soup that I didn’t know I needed.

I’m fasting. We’ve been over this. Day 1 through to the end of week 1 is complicated. Not good or bad, just...adjustments.

I know the rules,

During the day it’s tons of water and tea and smoothies, fresh pressed juice, broth etc. At night, it's the king's ransom of fruits, veggies and yummy, whole, unprocessed food. As the weeks progress, the recipes I craft get really creative.

Day 1 of my fast, not so much.

I’ve been mentally preparing for weeks now. But I’m never as ready as I think I should be. Husband will attest that I am the queen of crafting “it gives you” recipes.

Par example, one time I was craving Twix bars. It was random. I made refined sugar free, whole food “it gives you” “twix” bars. And they were better. There have been dozens of times that I've thrown together an “it gives you” “cheese” sauce from nutritional yeast, coconut milk and arrowroot powder to drizzle over whole food tacos.

The point is, thanks to the interwebs, the big boom of vegan blogs, and general creativity, the ingredients I have in my pantry can become all sorts of things. Imagine my pleasant surprise when some random things I had on hand--like an apple, a sweet potato, a carrot, a handful of cashews and some hemp milk turned into thee most wonderful soup. With no bowls to clean but the one I was eating from. On Day 1!

I'd give you the whole, long, sordid story about how this creamy, yummy, spectacular blended soup came to be, but if you're anything like me--you probably want me to get to the recipe already. :) So here it is:

Apple, Sweet Potato, Carrot, Cashew Soup

Ingredients:

1 large Granny Smith apple (peeled, cored, sliced)

1 small sweet potato (roasted)

1 large carrot (roasted)

1 cup hemp milk (or plant based milk of choice--coconut would be divine)

1/2 cup (or more) raw cashews

Method:

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees.

Dry roast sweet potato and carrot (skin on) on roasting tray until soft. 20 minutes or so.

When cool enough to handle, peel the potato and the carrot and add to high-speed blender with hemp milk, apple and cashews. Blend on high until smooth. Sprinkle a little curry powder on top for flare if you'd like. (It doesn't need it but try it! It's yum!) Serve immediately. Can serve one person or two. I got two bowls of soup out of it.

I know! No salt?! No spices?! This soup literally needs nothing but what it already is. You don't have to take my word for it though. If you try it, let me know what you think.

