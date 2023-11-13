Amtrak Suspends Service from NYC to Albany

If you're in New York City headed to Albany today, now is a great time to check your Amtrak alerts. The Daily News is reporting structural damage at a parking garage in Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen-- which is causing Amtrak to suspend service to Albany.

NY 1 Reports,

Amtrak service between Croton-Harmon and New York City remains suspended Monday morning because of structural issues at a privately owned building on Manhattan's West Side. The agency said the problem was discovered inside a parking garage, located directly above the tracks, on West 51st Street between 10th and 11th Avenues. The garage is part of a larger residential tower.

According to the New York Daily News,

Amtrak alerted travelers that “safety concerns” related to a privately owned parking garage located above the railroad’s Empire Lines resulted in a temporary suspension of service between Penn Station’s Moynihan Train Hall and the Croton-Harmon train station. Amtrak is advising commuters to head to Grand Central Terminal for service to Croton, where Amtrak tickets will be good for passage on Metro-North trains throughout the outage.

So What's Going on in Manhattan?

