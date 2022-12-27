Ames Department Store IS Coming Back to New York! Here’s What We Know

If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome, New York, or other Central New York locations in the 90s, you'll allegedly be able to shop there in 2023!

Earlier in December, we weren't sure if the claims being made that the department store making a return were true as very little information was available. However, now, new information reveals that it is in fact true.

This very bizarre website went viral on social media earlier in December with the following message:

Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!"

There was no other information in the website, other than a link to a LinkedIn page, where it claims to be Ames stationed in Gloversville New York, and a message that stated "A project by Molyneux Group, the owners of Bradlees Department Stores PLC."

Since so many weren't convinced the news to be true, they have since added an email address for press inquiries.

Allegedly, the news is true: Ames will be opening stores in New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania next year.

Shannon de Molyneux, president of Cross Moline Ventures, confirmed to WPRI that seven stores will open next year. The exact locations of the stores will be revealed in February 2023.

Get our free mobile app

The retailer will still sell a variety of products like they were known for, including clothing, footwear, furniture, housewares, toys and electronics. The new Ames stores will sell groceries as well, and de Molyneux said cafes will open in a select number of stores.

We have reached out to de Molyneux to gather additional information. As we learn more, we'll keep you updated.

Not going to lie, I was very skeptical of the news. BUT.... HOW EXCITING?!

Ames was the highlight of my childhood. Growing up in Hamilton, Ames was always where I went to do my Christmas shopping. I know I'm not the only one.

Now, the next question is: will any locations be opening in Central New York? We'll have to wait to find out.

25 Stores / Restaurants You Want To See At Sangertown In New Hartford What type of stores and restaurants would you want to see at Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford? That's the question we've asked on social media and have plenty of suggestions.