New York State Residents Will Get To End 2022 On A High Note

This holiday season while some New Yorkers may feel low others can go high.

The wait is over for many New York State residents.

On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced legal sales of regulated adult-use cannabis will start before the end of 2022.

Legal Weed Sales Starting Soon In New York State

Pot

The first legal weed sales will take place starting Dec. 29 at a dispensary in Manhattan, operated by Housing Works.

"We set a course just nine months ago to start New York's adult-use cannabis market off on the right foot by prioritizing equity, and now, we're fulfilling that goal," Hochul said. "The industry will continue to grow from here, creating inclusive opportunity in every corner of New York State with revenues directed to our schools and revitalizing communities."

Housing Works is the nation's largest minority-controlled HIV/AIDS service organization and largest community-based HIV/AIDS service organization, according to Hochul's office.

"The non-profit, based in New York City, operates a range of direct and support services for people living with HIV/AIDS, the homeless, formerly incarcerated, and justice-involved individuals. It also operates a network of charitable retail storefronts," Hochul's office stated in a press release.

Locations of First Store To Sell Weed In New York State

Google

The storefront operated by Housing Works is located at 750 Broadway in the Astor Place neighborhood. The dispensary will be located at a 4,400-square-foot historic building called 1 Astro Place which was built in 1883.

All proceeds from the dispensary will be given to Housing Works. The nonprofit was founded in 1990 to deal with the dual crises of HIV/AIDS and homelessness.

The dispensary will be open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"History" Made In New York State

Photo by CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash

Last month, "history" was made when the New York State Cannabis Control Board approved the first Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Licenses.

Housing Works was one of 36 New York locations awarded licenses to sell weed.

The licenses were awarded via the New York State Seeding Opportunity Initiative which stated the first legal adult-use retail dispensaries that will be allowed to open in New York State be opened by people who were the most impacted by the enforcement of the prohibition of cannabis or nonprofit organizations whose services include support for the formerly incarcerated.

36 New York Locations Where You Can First Legally Buy Weed

Photo by Add Weed on Unsplash

The approved dispensaries will make the first legal adult-use sales with cannabis products grown by New York farmers, officials say.

The New York State Office of Cannabis Management says it reviewed more than 900 applicants. On Monday the board approved 36 provisional licensees. 28 of the licenses were given to businesses while eight went to non-profits.

When & Where You Can First Legally Buy Weed In New York State

Below are the first 36 locations across New York State where you will soon be able to legally purchase marijuana:

New York State Cannabis Control Board

New York State Cannabis Control Board

Officials plan to grant up to 175 licenses. Up to 150 will be individual applicants and up to 25 to nonprofit applicants, officials say.

Officials did not confirm when the other 35 locations will start legally selling marijuana.

However, a spokesperson for the state Office of Cannabis Management told Gothamist the other retail license holders are on track to open up stores in January with legal cannabis delivery services starting before stores open.

These 93 Hudson Valley, NY Towns Will Sell Recreational Marijuana

