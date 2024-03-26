Albany New York Will Shine In The National Spotlight On The Bachelorette 2024

It looks like The Bachelorette 2024 will have Albany New York in the spotlight. Here's what we know so far about Moze from Schenectady.

Shortly after announcing Jenn Tran as the new Bachelorette, ABC dropped photos of the 28 men who may be contestants on her season. We learned that Upstate New York, aka Albany, will be in the spotlight with contestant Moze this season.

Meet Moze

The Bachelorette posted that Moze is 25 from Albany.

Here's What We Found On The Internet

Moze aka Caleb Smith played college football recently for the Iowa Barnstormers for his first season in the Indoor Football League (IFL) in 2023.

Collegiately, Smith played four seasons at Towson University where he appeared in 31 games collecting 95 receptions for 1,252 yards and six touchdowns with the Tigers. In his senior season, Smith earned honors as an All-CAA Third Team Wide Receiver. While the 2023 season will be Smith's debut in the indoor game, he is no stranger to the sport. Rodney Smith, Caleb Smith's father, was a dual threat lineman on the offense and defense for the Albany Firebirds of the Arena Football League (AFL) for seven seasons in the 1990's."

We also found his stats from his time at Towson University in 2021:

2021: All-CAA Third Team wide receiver... Towson's leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns... made 52 catches for 614 yards and five touchdowns, starting 10 of 11 games at wide receiver... had six games with at least 50 receiving yards, beginning with six catches for 58 yards in The Battle for Greater Baltimore victory at Morgan State (9/4)... caught nine passes for 65 yards and a touchdown at FBS opponent San Diego State (9/25)... had at least 80 receiving yards and a touchdown in team's final three road games, at William & Mary (10/23), at Richmond (11/6) and at James Madison (11/20)."

Part of that, we learned that Moze is the son of Rodney and Kamayo Smith, has one brother, Gabriel, and one sister, Anastazia Coleman. His father was a four-year starter for the Tigers and was inducted in the Towson Athletics Hall of Fame in 2000…majoring in psychology.

Where To Find Him On Social Media

According to RealitySteve, you can find him on Instagram HERE, and YouTube HERE.

Best of luck to Moze, and we will update this story with more info as it becomes available.

