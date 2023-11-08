We Asked AI- Would New York Survive An AI Apocalypse?

If you've ever wondered how New York State would survive in the event of an AI apocalypse, there is now an answer.

With Chat GPT, Snapchat's own AI now, it's getting easier and easier to ask a computer to help you. Are we turning into the movie Terminator though? When will Skynet launch?

AI is almost comparable to Alexa and Siri, but far more interesting than those two. Why? ChatGPT for example can provide quick and easy responses. It can write movie scripts, term papers, you name it. It can even create music.

It's probably a little weird to ask AI to give us a survey of all the states and how they would survive in an AI apocalypse. It's almost like giving AI the idea to do that right? However, Confuse The Machine, asked Chat GPT to breakdown the most likely outcomes in an AI apocalypse, such as power cut off, cellular communications, as well as food and shelter in each state. All that helped Chat GPT to narrow down a score of which state would survive, if AI ever does evolve and decide to take over the world.

Where Would New York Rank In Survival?

If you're from the state of New York, it's time to panic. Of the 50 states to survive, New York came in at dead last. Meaning, we are goners. With a score of 1, it's safe to say our survival isn't happening.

Take a look at the full list that Chat GPT designed of the states that would and probably wouldn't survive an AI apocalypse:

Would Your State Survive An AI Apocalypse? Ranked by AI itself, see where your state would land if there was such an AI Apocalypse.

15 New York State Observatories To View Space Like The James Webb NASA and the James Webb Space Telescope have gotten the world excited about space once again. With breathtaking photos from space, it's safe to assume that we've all got a little bit of "Space Fever." Where can you look at stars across New York State? Where are the top observatories and places to view space?

If you're looking to look at the stars, these are some of the top places to sit back and relax from Earth to see them. We did the research for you, and we know these are open to the public. Here's a list of 15 observatories to check out: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler