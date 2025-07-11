The American Hockey League has officially released its full 2025–26 schedule, and Utica Comets fans can now mark their calendars for a season packed with rivalries, matinees, and high-stakes matchups.

Just two weeks after the Abbotsford Canucks were crowned Calder Cup champions, the league announced openers for all 32 teams, including the Comets, who have some exciting games ahead.

Opening Night: Comets vs. Cleveland Monsters

The Comets will kick off the season at home for the first time ever against the Cleveland Monsters on Friday, October 10 at the Adirondack Bank Center.

Cleveland will stick around for a rare back-to-back, as the two teams face off again the following afternoon, Saturday, October 11, at 3:00 p.m.

Read More: The Polar Express Is Coming to Utica—Book Your Ride Early

This marks the first time in franchise history that the Comets will open the season against Cleveland at home.

The Galaxy Cup Returns: 12 Games vs. Syracuse Crunch

The always-intense Galaxy Cup series between the Comets and the Syracuse Crunch is back for 12 games this season. The rivalry begins on Friday, October 24 at Upstate Medical Arena in Syracuse.

Fans can expect plenty of energy in this Central New York showdown, which always draws big crowds and big moments.

North Division Matchups

The Comets will spend the bulk of their season battling within the North Division. Here’s how their division schedule breaks down:

Rochester Americans (10 games)

Starts Friday, October 17 in Utica

February stretch includes multiple games against only Rochester or Bridgeport

Laval Rocket (8 games)

First matchup: Saturday, October 25 in Utica

Includes two back-to-back series: January 2–3 and February 21–22

Belleville Senators (10 games)

Starts Friday, November 7

Two home-and-home series within 9 days in February and March

Toronto Marlies (4 games)

Includes a home-and-home series on April 8 and 10

Annual early-morning game at Coca-Cola Coliseum set for Wednesday, April 8 at 10:45 a.m.

A Look Ahead for the Comets

The Comets are coming off a 31-33-6-2 record last season, totaling 70 points and finishing at the bottom of the North Division. The team will look to rebound in 2025–26 despite roster changes, including the departure of goaltender Isaac Poulter, who signed with the Winnipeg Jets in early July.

Read More: Fix That Pothole! What to Know About New York’s Road Hotline

This season, the Comets will play 24 games against teams in the Atlantic Division. But, they won’t face the Charlotte Checkers, the defending Eastern Conference champions.

Click here, or a full schedule and ticket information.