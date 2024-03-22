Magical Memories- Adult Disney Trivia Night Coming Central New York

It's almost "May the 4th," and this year in Central New York you can celebrate by playing an adult round of Disney Trivia.

Stage Time Trivia is celebrating with an all-things-Disney themed trivia night (and yes, there will be some Star Wars) on Thursday May 2nd, 2024 with Disney Trivia Night. The time to play will be between 6:30PM - 9:00PM.

This event is happening at two locations and you can specify which location you'll be attending upon registering. Both locations are Tony's Pizzera with Josh Wilbert at 3899 Onieda Street in Washington Mills, and the other will be at Tom Cavallo's Restaurant with Phil Farda at 40 Genesee Street in New Hartford.

Read More- Did you know Dumbo took flight in Central New York?

Get your team together or come solo and make new friends. Wear your most fun Disney themed attire too. They'll have exciting rounds of trivia questions, covering everything from childhood classics to modern movies, Disney+, Star Wars, and Lego.

We'll have a fun Disney playlist playing in between rounds and a pile of Disney themed prizes and giveaways to boot! Registration is $25 per team. Teams can be 1-10 players."

You can register online here.

While it's difficult to pinpoint an exact number, there's no denying the vast and dedicated community of adult Disney fans across America. From the classic animated films to the expansive universe of Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars, Disney's storytelling has captured the hearts of countless individuals well beyond childhood. With theme park enthusiasts, collectors of Disney merchandise, avid followers of Disney blogs and podcasts, and attendees of Disney-themed events like cosplay conventions and trivia nights, the adult Disney fandom continues to thrive and grow.

