A to Z- Here’s The Most Delicious Maple Syrup Found In Upstate New York

Looking for maple syrup here in Upstate New York? Whether you're in the Mohawk Valley, Central New York, or Upstate in general, we decided to help map it out for you.

Today New York State is one of the world’s top producers of maple products. Also, New York is one of the few places in the world where Sugar Maple trees (our official state tree) thrive and where maple syrup is produced. Native Americans taught early settlers in this area how to create this delicious natural treat, and since those early days our state has had a love affair over it.

According to Adirondack.net, New York State is the second largest producer of maple syrup in the United States after Vermont. The Adirondacks have a long history of agriculture that includes maple sugar houses and farms.

Late winter into early spring is the ideal time to check out maple events happening throughout the Adirondacks, where you can learn all about the fascinating history of this industry, and sample delicious maple treats."

Looking For Maple Syrup Now?

Who doesn't love Maple Syrup? We decided to help provide a road map for your taste buds. Here's a look at places from A-Z. Obviously, we know there are many many more that could be added on the list. You can text us your favorites on our station app. Here's our list just highlighting some at random, within 100 miles of CNY, in alphabetical order. Enjoy this list, and also feel free to share the goods when you pick them up at these amazing places:

