9 Delicious Memorable Spots For Pies In Upstate New York

Thanksgiving is the Super Bowls of Pies. You don't have to worry about that pressure of baking when you can buy pies at these 9 Utica and Rome area businesses.

Thanksgiving is a day where you are surrounded by food, football, friends, family and it's a day to celebrate presence. One of the best parts about Thanksgiving is pie, and there's so many different options when it comes to pie for the day. You always have the classics like an apple pie, pumpkin pie, pecan pie, and then some kind of specialty pie.

According to Deseret News, New York States most popular pie is....Boston Cream. What? Boston Cream?

Boston cream pie, which is technically a cake, is the favorite for East Coast states New Jersey and New York. Boston cream pie was created by Parker House in Boston."

How in the world did they come up with this answer? Instacart gathered data from over 3.6 million pies ordered in the United States and discovered which pie was most popular in every state. So, people are ordering more Boston Cream than any other.

However, baking can be stressful. It can be hard too. Why add more stress when you can support a local business?

There's nothing better than being able to support local businesses when it comes to your grocery shopping, and believe it or not there is a pretty good amount that will be offering homemade pies for the holiday season.

We asked you on social media where the best places in the Utica/Rome area where to go get pies. These nine different locations had the most people talking about them by far.

Order Thanksgiving Pies At These 19 Central New York Area Businesses Looking to skip baking pies and to just buy them in the Upstate and Central New York region? You'll want to check out these 19 places. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

These Are The Nine Best Places To Get Pie For Thanksgiving Apple. Pumpkin, No matter what kind of pie it is, it's almost a given to have pie on Thanksgiving. These places supposedly have AWESOME pie and are great local options to buy from. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

