9 Of The Most Creative And Delicious Upstate New York Doughnuts

Doughnut Dollies

In life, there are a few things that bring as much joy as biting into a freshly made doughnut. Across New York State, you'll want to check out these 9 creative and delicious donuts.

Doughnuts have a history that spans centuries and continents, evolving from the sweet, doughy creations of Dutch settlers to the diverse and inventive offerings we savor today. New York State has been a huge destination for doughnut fans. New York City alone has hundreds of bakeries and eateries that have mastered the art of doughnut-making. Once you hit Upstate, you'll find even more amazing options.

Lovefood.com recently released their list of the best doughnuts across America. For New York State, the winner was the Honey Lavender served at Supermoon Bakehouse in New York City:

The award for the prettiest donut in New York goes to this honey-lavender creation, regularly on the menu at Supermoon Bakehouse. It’s a work of art both aesthetically and flavor-wise, filled with lavender crème pâtissière and topped with lavender glaze, a meringue kiss, white chocolate shards, and a lavender sprig. The subtle flavor and touch of honeycomb make it a real winner.

But what about the rest of the state? Thanks to the suggestions from ChatGPT, we'll introduce you to 9 bakeries across New York State that have mastered the art of the doughnut, with a very creative twist. These establishments not only serve up classics like glazed and powdered, but they have something very unique and amazing too. Let us know on our station app if you've ever visited any of these shops:

Thanks to the suggestions from ChatGPT, we'll introduce you to 15 bakeries across New York State that have mastered the art of the doughnut, with a very creative twist. These establishments not only serve up classics like glazed and powdered, but they have something very unique and amazing too. Let us know on our station app if you've ever visited any of these shops:

YUMMY!! Dip Your Donut At Any of these 13 Top Upstate New York Donut Shops

So what is your pleasure? Glazed? Cinnamon? Powdered Sugar? Or do you just revel in the nostalgia of a fresh, hot plain cake donut just like Grandma once made?

In this age of Krispy Kremes and Dunkin' Donuts on every corner in America (it seems) there is something to be said, something to be treasured about a mom-and-pop donut shop that has been around for 25, or even 30 years.

Here is a list of 13 of the best ones in Upstate New York

Cider Donuts and Halfmoon Cookies: An Upstate New York Tradition

When frost is on the pumpkin and the leaves start putting on a show, it is time for Upstate New York to enjoy the splendors of a beautiful autumn.

No fall season is complete without two of our favorite treats: apple cider donuts and halfmoon cookies. I know you can get fresh squeezed cider during this season only, and you can get halfmoon cookies all year long, but lets face it. Neither tastes as good as when you get them from a roadside market or farm store in October!

There are hundreds of places where you can get these seasonal treats. Here is a sampler of "what is out there."

