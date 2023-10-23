8 Annoying Insects We Still Deal With During Fall In New York

Fall in Upstate New York is a time of beautiful colors, crisp air, and pumpkin-spiced everything. However, you still need to lookout for annoying bugs.

While the season may bring relief from the summer heat we experienced in August and September, it doesn't mean we are completely free from insect annoyances. From lingering mosquitoes to the intrusion of stink bugs, pesky insects can still make their presence felt.

Which insects should you watch out for the most?

One of the most common culprits during fall is the persistent mosquito. These tiny bloodsuckers can endure cooler temperatures, particularly in early fall when evenings are still relatively warm. Another notorious fall visitor is the stink bug. These shield-shaped insects often invade homes as they seek shelter from the dropping temperatures. To prevent them from moving in with you, seal any gaps or cracks in your home's exterior, and repair or replace damaged screens.

Fall is also when some spiders become more visible as they search for mates and warm indoor shelter. While most are harmless, if you want to keep them out, make sure doors and windows are tightly sealed.

Finally, ticks, though more active in the spring and summer, can still pose a threat in the fall. If you enjoy hiking or spending time in wooded areas, wear long clothing and use tick repellent to minimize the risk.

What are some other insects and bugs you might have to still deal with, even though it's fall in Upstate New York? We wanted to highlight 8 that will continue to be a problem:

