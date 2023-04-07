7 Meal Prep Tips to Help You Stay Sane This Week

Oddly enough, as much as I (can) actually enjoy planning and order, I can't say I've ever meal prepped a day in my life. Wait. Maybe that's too dramatic. I have, in many of my lives, prepared a meal before I had intended to eat it, put said meal in a container and crammed it in the fridge to eat later. You? Making a meal and packing up leftovers for the morrow, is not the same as meal prepping. Not to me.

To me, meal prepping is what all the fitness people on the socials do. They plan out recipes for the week and write out elaborate lists of ingredients. Then they go to the supermarket while their ingredients list is still fresh on their mind --and they go early-- before all the kale is picked over-- and they purchase all of their already planned menu ingredients with a smile and some zeal.

And then,

Immediately when they get home from the market, they wash and chop and cook their whole weeks worth of meals and neatly package them all in perfectly reasonable restaurant quality grab and go containers or mason jars or whatever. Then they place their neatly packed grab and go containers and mason jars in their neatly kept fridge so all they have to do when it's time to eat is-- grab and go.

Photo by Ello on Unsplash Photo by Ello on Unsplash loading...

Photo by Ella Olsson on Unsplash Photo by Ella Olsson on Unsplash loading...

I'm a "cowboy" chef. I create delicious fare in the moment. How will I know on Sunday that on Thursday I want almond flour crust pizza with cashew cheeze (recipe is forthcoming)? And how does one put almond flour crust pizza in a grab and go container for a week and it's not epically soggy?

Envy McKee Envy McKee loading...

Needless to say, I do not know what meal prep life is like. But. The way this morning show life is set up-- I find that I am now more than willing to try. I've been doing some research on the best, most ease and grace meal prepping methods. Over the course of the next several weeks (and potentially months), I'll be trying out different methods and meal prep friendly recipes that I find and sharing what I'm learning with you here. Cool?



Healthline has this decent Meal Prep Guide that I'm using as my framework for this ongoing "My Life Needs Some Ease and Grace" Project. Here's the "starsnotes" of what the guide highlights:

Select your meal prep method of choice: This can also be a combination of methods and should be based on your lifestyle and nutrition goals. Stick to a schedule: Pick one day each week to do your meal planning, shop for groceries and cook. Pick the right number of meals: Bear in mind your calendar and the restaurant meals you’ve planned for the week. Select the right recipes: Keep an eye out for variety and preparation methods. When starting out, stick to recipes you already know. Reduce the time you spend on grocery shopping: Make a grocery list organized by supermarket departments or shop for groceries online. Spend less time in the kitchen: Choose which meals to cook first based on cook times. Store your meals: Use safe cooling methods and appropriate containers. Refrigerate meals you’re planning to eat within 3–4 days, then label and freeze the rest.

Do you meal prep? What method do you use? How is it working out for you?

6 Foods That Might Be Hard to Find in Grocery Stores in 2023 These six foods could be either hard to find or much more expensive in grocery stores in 2023. According to eathisnotthat.com, these foods are facing a short supply.

The Price of These 15 Foods Have Gone Up the Most in Idaho Grocery Stores We dove into the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index to see which foods have gotten more expensive over the past year. They were able to show the year-to-year (April 2021 to April 2022) price change for 22 different items. These were the foods with the most dramatic increases.