7 Incredible New York State Wines To Celebrate The Holidays

It's the holiday season and maybe you need a glass of Momma Juice aka Wine. New York State is known for amazing wine, and these 7 pair well with the holiday season.

New York State has plenty of amazing wines. While searching the internet, you can find these styles of wine anywhere across the state, and they pair well with the holidays:

1) Riesling- New York is renowned for its Rieslings. A semi-dry or dry Riesling can complement both turkey and ham dishes.

2) Cabernet Franc- This red wine is a great choice for pairing with roasted meats, making it suitable for Christmas dinners featuring beef or lamb.

3) Chardonnay- A well-balanced Chardonnay can go nicely with creamy dishes, such as mashed potatoes or a rich seafood appetizer.

4) Merlot- A medium to full-bodied Merlot can be a good match for roasted meats and hearty winter stews, making it suitable for a Christmas feast.

5) Gewürztraminer- This aromatic white wine can be an excellent choice for spicier Christmas dishes or those with a touch of sweetness.

6) Ice Wine- New York is known for its ice wines, which are sweet and dessert-like. These can pair well with fruit-based desserts or cheese platters.

7) Sparkling Wine- Whether it's a New York sparkling wine or traditional Champagne-style, bubbly can be a festive choice for toasting and pairing with appetizers.

What Wines Should You Choose?

We decided to take that list above, and recommend 7 specific wines to try and enjoy during the holiday season. Let us know on our app if you've ever tried any of these before:

