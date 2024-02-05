5,000 Bibs Left For New York’s 2024 Utica Boilermaker

Registration is now open for all for the 2024 Boilermaker Road Race here in Utica New York. However, don't delay in registering.

The 2024 Boilermaker Road Race will be held on Sunday, July 14th. Open registration is now open until race caps are met. Race Caps for the 2024 race are as followed: 15K 10,000. According to CNY Central, the race caps are close to being filled:

There are only 5,166 of 10,000 bibs available in the 15K race and only 3,404 of 4,500 bibs in the 5K race. With the anticipated demand for open registration, spots will be filling fast! If you plan to run this year, be sure to register early. Open Registration will end once the races have reached their caps."

After a one-year detour in 2023 due to road construction, the Boilermaker returns to its traditional course for 2024. For 2024, Boilermaker Week will feature multiple community events, beginning with the Youth Olympics, The Kids Run, and The Walk. Registration information will be announced in the spring.

The Boilermaker Health and Wellness Expo presented by Mohawk Valley Health System will take place at the Utica Campus of MVCC for Boilermaker weekend. The expo will be open on Friday, July 12th from noon to 7PM, and Saturday, July 13th from 8AM to 4:30PM. In addition to packet pickup, the expo features healthy living information, vendors, Boilermaker merchandise, and more. The Saranac Post-Race Party will be open to runners and spectators from 8AM to 12PM, providing plenty of time to celebrate after the events.

For more info on Boilermaker Weekend 2024, and registration, check out the Boilermaker website online here.

61 Amazing Snapshots of Utica's Most Unique Boilermaker Ever The 2021 Utica Boilermaker Road Race will go down in the history books as one of the most unique, with an all-vaccinated field running the 5K and 15K on October 10th, without elite runners, and with thousands of regular participants sitting this one out because of COVID. The excitement this year was special and exclusive and there was no shortage of it, as seen through the lens of award winning photo-journalist Nancy L. Ford of Utica. Here are 61 awesome photos featuring some of the best moments from this year's race. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler

LOOK: The Iconic Boilermaker Road Race Has 44 Years Of History And Logos The Boilermaker Road Race is celebrating 44 years of race memories this year and we are taking you down memory lane to see all of the logos from past to present. Gallery Credit: Jim Rondenelli