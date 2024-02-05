5,000 Bibs Left For New York’s 2024 Utica Boilermaker
Registration is now open for all for the 2024 Boilermaker Road Race here in Utica New York. However, don't delay in registering.
The 2024 Boilermaker Road Race will be held on Sunday, July 14th. Open registration is now open until race caps are met. Race Caps for the 2024 race are as followed: 15K 10,000. According to CNY Central, the race caps are close to being filled:
There are only 5,166 of 10,000 bibs available in the 15K race and only 3,404 of 4,500 bibs in the 5K race. With the anticipated demand for open registration, spots will be filling fast! If you plan to run this year, be sure to register early. Open Registration will end once the races have reached their caps."
After a one-year detour in 2023 due to road construction, the Boilermaker returns to its traditional course for 2024. For 2024, Boilermaker Week will feature multiple community events, beginning with the Youth Olympics, The Kids Run, and The Walk. Registration information will be announced in the spring.
The Boilermaker Health and Wellness Expo presented by Mohawk Valley Health System will take place at the Utica Campus of MVCC for Boilermaker weekend. The expo will be open on Friday, July 12th from noon to 7PM, and Saturday, July 13th from 8AM to 4:30PM. In addition to packet pickup, the expo features healthy living information, vendors, Boilermaker merchandise, and more. The Saranac Post-Race Party will be open to runners and spectators from 8AM to 12PM, providing plenty of time to celebrate after the events.
For more info on Boilermaker Weekend 2024, and registration, check out the Boilermaker website online here.
