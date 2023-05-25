5 New York Cities Named 2023’s Best Cities For Burger Lovers
Where can you find the hottest, juiciest, best burger in America? Apparently in 5 different cities across New York State
To mark National Hamburger Day on May 28th, Lawn Love ranked 2023's Best Cities for Burger Lovers.
We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on four categories. We considered access to burger vendors, consumer ratings, and national recognition, among nine total metrics."
New York State made the list a total of five times, and no it wasn't just New York City.
|Overall Rank (1=Best)
|City
|State
|Overall Score
|Access Rank
|Consumer Satisfaction Rank
|Recognition Rank
|Demand Rank
|1
|New York
|NY
|66.95
|9
|23
|1
|1
|47
|Rochester
|NY
|21.79
|14
|152
|36
|114
|59
|Buffalo
|NY
|20.61
|28
|85
|36
|89
|75
|Syracuse
|NY
|18.81
|26
|135
|36
|181
|98
|Yonkers
|NY
|17.03
|67
|97
|36
|178
New York State ranked pretty well. Considering we have five cities in the Top 100, and the number one spot, that's pretty ham.
The Best Cheeseburger In New York Is Among The Best In America
Food bloggers at Love Food decided to go on a quest. That quest, find the best Cheeseburger in each state across the nation. Who did they give that honor to for New York State? Take a trip to New York City.
New York State's best cheeseburger is served at Kings of Kobe in New York City. The specific cheeseburger highlighted is the Kings Standard:
It’s a single or double 8oz (226g) American Wagyu beef patty topped with marinated, roasted tomatoes, white Cheddar, pickles, and cherry pepper mayo. American Wagyu beef has the signature buttery, fat marbling of Japanese Wagyu, but is bred in the States."
