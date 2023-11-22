The 2024 Seize the Deal Golf Card is a real hole-in-one! Get ready to play a round of golf at 15 of the area's top courses for one amazing value in Central New York.

It's perfect for golf fans of all skill levels, and it makes a fantastic gift for friends and family. Here's a look at the courses included:

VALLEY VIEW GOLF COURSE

This Robert Trent Jones Sr. designed course is a pleasure for golfers of all skill levels. Valley View will challenge you while providing a relaxing, picturesque backdrop.

TWIN PONDS GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB

On their grounds, you will find a world-class championship public golf course that boasts private country club conditions without the cost.

PINE HILLS GOLF COURSE

Pine Hills Golf Course was founded in 1954 by Carl Grygiel, one of seven brothers in a golfing family – all of whom were caddies before World War II – five of whom entered the golf industry and four of whom became PGA professionals.

SAUQUOIT KNOLLS GOLF CLUB

Family-owned for 33 years, the Sauquoit Knolls Golf Club is a challenging yet picturesque 9-hole golf course with a beautiful view of Sauquoit Valley and the surrounding area.

SHAMROCK GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB

The 18-hole "Shamrock" course at the Shamrock Golf & Country Club facility in Oriskany, New York features 6,323 yards of golf from the longest tees for a par of 70. The course rating is 70.0 and it has a slope rating of 113.

DELTA KNOLLS GOLF CENTER

Delta Knolls is a fun 9-hole par 3 course located at the Delta Knolls Golf Center facility in Rome, NY. From the longest tees, it features 1,020 yards of golf for a par of 27.

BARKER BROOK GOLF CLUB

Barker Brook Golf Club is one of the finest 18-hole public golf courses in Central New York. You'll find a challenging and enjoyable golf experience for golfers of all skill levels.

SLEEPY HOLLOW GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB

The Sleepy Hollow Golf Course is an 18-hole public golf facility. This beautiful natural setting golf course also has a full-service bar, restaurant and banquet room.

LITTLE FALLS MUNICIPAL GOLF COURSE

Little Falls is the only municipally-owned golf course in the area, which allows the club to keep membership and green fees affordable. Enjoy a magnificent view of the valley below as well as verdant greens and rolling fairways.

ONEIDA COMMUNITY GOLF CLUB

Enjoy one of America’s oldest courses right here in Central New York! Experience what a select few golfers have for over 100 years for less than you thought possible.

CEDARS GOLF COURSE

Cedars Golf Course is a public golf course located just outside of Lowville, NY. Located in the Black River Valley, the course teems with local wildlife.

STONEBRIDGE GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB

Stonebridge Golf and Country Club features a beautiful 18-hole par 72 course in the hills of New Hartford. Start out with some practice at their on-site driving range and putting green, or sign up for a lesson in the pro shop.

MEADOW LINKS GOLF COURSE

Meadow Links is a scenic and challenging 18-hole executive-length golf course, set in the hills above historic Otsego Lake. Their newer back nine holes offer an opportunity to test your skills on longer par threes and fours, some bordered by woods, others by farmland and rolling hills.

STONEGATE GOLF CLUB

Stonegate is a beautiful and scenic mountain golf course overlooking the historic Unadilla Valley. The course challenges everyone from beginner to seasoned pro with 200 feet of elevation change through its 18 holes.

EAGLE HILLS GOLF COURSE

The Eagles Hills Golf Course is a 9-hole, 2850-yard, par 35 course situated on the southern side of Deerfield Hill, which provides a quality golfing challenge with a change in elevation of over 500 feet between the first tee and highest point at the 5th hole green.

