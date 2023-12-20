Start 2024 Of In Central New York By Running A 5K New Years Day

If you're looking to kick off 2024 with a 5K run, look no further than Whitesboro.

The Fourth Annual Utica Roadrunners New Year's Day Membership Run will occur on January 1st 2024. This race is FREE for anyone who is a Utica Roadrunner Club member. If you're not a member, you still have time to sign up or renew your membership. You can learn more about that online here.

Non-members are invited to join this run for $10, and if if you do sign-up for membership by January 31st, 2024, you'll also grab a $10 credit toward any of their 4 major races or the 4-Pack Challenge.

Here is all the information that you need for the run:

Place - Accelerate Sports Complex - 5421 Judd Rd. Whitesboro

Day-of Registration will start at 8:30AM. All raffle prizes will be pulled during the run, and you can check in and see if you won anything when you return.

Kids Run - 9:15AM- There will be two runs to choose from (1 Lap or 2 Laps around the elevated track). All kids that run will receive a ribbon, and all kids run free.

5K- 10AM- The run is set up as an out and back. It will start on Judd Road by the Kurt Wyman Park Entrance (across the street from Accelerate Sports). Runners will run to Halsey Road, then turn left and run up Halsey Road on the sidewalk to Gibson Road. Runners will then turn onto Gibson Rd. and run on the sidewalk to the Whitestown Town Park to the second entrance to the parking lot where the turn around will be. Runners will then run down Gibson Rd. on the right side of the road to Halsey Rd. Runners will then turn right on to Halsey Rd. and run back on the sidewalk to Judd Rd. Runners will run down Judd Rd. to the finish. There will also be one water station located at the Whitestown Park Entrance on Gibson Rd where the turn around is located. Roads will be open to cars so please note traffic and stick to the right along Gibson and Judd Roads.

If you'd like to run, you can register and learn more online here.

