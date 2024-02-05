2024 Free Fishing Days In New York State

In the heart of Upstate New York, our lakes and rivers are an angler's paradise. Did you know New York State offers free fishing days? Here's the schedule for 2024:

All across New York State, you'll find a picturesque backdrop for an incredibly enjoyable fishing. Upstate New York offers a diverse range of fish species, including trout, bass, and panfish.

In 2024, there will be six days New Yorkers can fish for free without a license this year. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement encouraging State residents to cast a reel for free on the following dates:

Saturday Feb. 17 & Sunday, Feb. 18 (Presidents' Day weekend)

Saturday, June 29 & Sunday, June 30

Saturday, Sept. 28 (National Hunting and Fishing Day)

Monday, Nov. 11 (Veterans Day)

The program was created in 1991 to give people a chance to try the sport at no cost, while also encouraging people to support conservation by purchasing a fishing license.

New York's DEC offers a wide range of resources for those interested in getting started in fishing. The I FISH NY Beginners' Guide to Freshwater Fishing provides information on everything from rigging up a fishing rod, to identifying your catch, and understanding fishing regulations. There’s also a video series on DEC’s YouTube channel that complements the Beginners Guide. Fishing regulations, boating access and stocking information are all available within a map-based interface from the convenience of your smart phone.

In addition to Free Fishing Days, there are also “learn to fish” opportunities available through DEC-approved free fishing clinics. For a list of what’s currently scheduled visit the DEC website.

