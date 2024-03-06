Hop On The 2024 Adirondack Railroad’s Easter Bunny Express
Hop on board the 2024 Easter Bunny Express here in Central New York.
Not only can you welcome Easter, you can welcome the spring season too. Travel round trip on the Adirondack Scenic Railroad from Holland Patent Station, along the base of the Adirondack Mountains, to the historic Remsen Depot.
At the depot, hunt for Easter eggs and take a picture with the Easter Bunny. Return your eggs and receive a goody bag! This round trip lasts about an hour and a half. The depot will be open and concessions will be available."
The 2024 Easter Train will run on Friday March 29th and Saturday March 30th. You can find ticket prices and more online here.
Easter Bunny Will Serve Breakfast In Central New York
Are you looking for your family to get a visit from the Easter Bunny before Easter? Well don't be shy and enjoy some breakfast here in Central New York.
The firefighters of the Stittville Fire Department are bring the famous bunny to town for breakfast on Sunday, March 24th 8:30AM - Noon. Come enjoy a delicious breakfast and visit when the Easter Bunny arrives at 9AM. with EB! Enjoy pancakes, french toast, scrambled eggs and more.
ANNUAL UTICA ZOO EGGSTRAVAGANZA RETURNS FOR 2024
The annual Utica Zoo Eggstravaganza returns to the scenic grounds of the Utica Zoo for 2024. This event is back on Saturday, March 30th, from 10am-3pm. You can read all the info on this event online here.
