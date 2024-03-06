Hop On The 2024 Adirondack Railroad’s Easter Bunny Express

Hop on board the 2024 Easter Bunny Express here in Central New York.

Not only can you welcome Easter, you can welcome the spring season too. Travel round trip on the Adirondack Scenic Railroad from Holland Patent Station, along the base of the Adirondack Mountains, to the historic Remsen Depot.

At the depot, hunt for Easter eggs and take a picture with the Easter Bunny. Return your eggs and receive a goody bag! This round trip lasts about an hour and a half. The depot will be open and concessions will be available."

The 2024 Easter Train will run on Friday March 29th and Saturday March 30th. You can find ticket prices and more online here.

Read More- Popular Candy Sold In New York May Be Linked To Cancer

Easter Bunny Will Serve Breakfast In Central New York

Are you looking for your family to get a visit from the Easter Bunny before Easter? Well don't be shy and enjoy some breakfast here in Central New York.

The firefighters of the Stittville Fire Department are bring the famous bunny to town for breakfast on Sunday, March 24th 8:30AM - Noon. Come enjoy a delicious breakfast and visit when the Easter Bunny arrives at 9AM. with EB! Enjoy pancakes, french toast, scrambled eggs and more.

ANNUAL UTICA ZOO EGGSTRAVAGANZA RETURNS FOR 2024

The annual Utica Zoo Eggstravaganza returns to the scenic grounds of the Utica Zoo for 2024. This event is back on Saturday, March 30th, from 10am-3pm. You can read all the info on this event online here.

New York Home of Easter Bunny Goes Viral We found out where the Easter Bunny lives. It's in New York.

The Remax home listing in Rochester quickly went viral after pictures were posted with Peter Cottontail. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Find Pretty Easter Posies at These 10 Historic Upstate New York Flower Shops Flowers for Easter? Of course! There is no better time to send a bouquet of flowers to a loved one than at Easter time. It is sure to brighten their day and bring warm thoughts of spring. Here are ten wonderful (and historic) flower shops spread all across Upstate New York for you to consider! And what makes a flower shop historic, you ask? Just look at the year some of these first opened their doors. WOW! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio