2023’s Best Cities For Cat Lovers Includes 5 In New York
Do you love cats? Do you love being around cat people? You'll want to check out these 5 places across New York State.
LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Best Cities for Cat Lovers. We had some big wins for New York State:
We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on four categories. We looked at access to animal shelters, vets, and cat-friendly housing. We also factored in affordability, among 15 indicators of feline-friendliness."
How Did They Determine Winners?
First, LawnStarter determined which factors and metrics were the most relevant to rank the Best Cities for Cat Lovers. They assigned a weight to each factor based on its importance and grouped those factors into four categories: Cat Access, Care Access, Cat-Friendly Housing and Accommodations, and Affordability.
Who Won High Marks For New York State?
|Overall Rank(1 = Best)
|City
|State
|Overall Score
|Cat Access Rank
|Care Access Rank
|Housing and Accommodations Rank
|Affordability Rank
|27
|Rochester
|NY
|41.78
|17
|26
|68
|163
|101
|Syracuse
|NY
|31.34
|66
|65
|176
|139
|141
|Buffalo
|NY
|28.66
|58
|99
|94
|192
|142
|New York
|NY
|28.64
|30
|191
|133
|114
|178
|Yonkers
|NY
|25.11
|141
|167
|191
|66
New York Crowns Clear Winner in Heated Dog Vs Cat Debate
It's the age-old question: Cats or Dogs? And while this debate can get heated at times, New Yorkers have a definitive favorite. So, which pet do people from the Empire State overwhelmingly choose? Two words: woof woof.
Casino.ca conducted a nationwide survey to find out which pet is superior. Obviously, we know how New York voted. Nearly half of all respondents from the Empire State were on Team Dog while Team Cat earned just 36 percent of the vote. You can read the full results online here.