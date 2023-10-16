Dash Through The Snow And Run The 2023 Utica Ugly Sweater 5K

Looking for some fun in Utica? Take part in the Annual Utica Ugly Sweater 5K.

The race will be held on Sunday December 3rd. The road course will start and finish at Pizza Boy's in New York Mills starting at 11AM.

All race participants will receive a custom Team Santa or Team Grinch long sleeve shirt, jingle bell bracelet, and finisher medal. There will be awards for overall and age group winners and of course, prizes for the Ugly Sweater Contest. A little bit of run and a whole lot of fun!

Keep in mind that the race event will be capped at 400 participants. You can register now online here. This year's race event will once again benefit the NY Mills HS PTSO Parent Teacher Student Organization

Awards And Ugly Sweater Contest

There will be awards for overall winners for both male and female, as well as age group awards. Prizes will be awarded for "best in dress" so make sure to wear your favorite Ugly Sweater or Holiday costume. There will also be awards for most creative and most unique Ugly Sweaters and costumes.

Post Race Party

After the race there will be a modified Ugly Sweater party at Pizza Boy's Restaurant including a free food offering for race participants.

Post race party at Pizza Boys with free food for the runners and beer specials (Southern Tier Brewery).

If you have any questions about this race, you can ask online here.

