2023 Syracuse Official Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl

If you love ugly Christmas sweaters, and drinking, you won't want to miss the Syracuse Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl for 2023.

Take out that itchy sweater you have been keeping in the closet for years because you were embarrassed of it and come celebrate with everyone who felt the same way about that random sweater they were gifted ages ago.

In Syracuse, you can buy your tickets online here. The event is scheduled for December 16th:

WHAT IS INCLUDED! - Free Entry Into The Best Bars

- Over 4+ Venues!

- Pub Crawls Wristband

- Detailed Custom Digital Map

- Helpful staff

- Up To 50% Off Exclusive Drink Specials

- Holiday Themed Drinks

- Up To 20% Off Select Food Specials

- Thousands Of Crawlers!

- Live Music/Bands/Dj’s at Certain Venues

- Photographer & Videographer To Capture The Best Moments

- Look Out For A Feature On Our Social Media!

- Disclaimer: Must be 21 or older to participate in our events. There are no refunds for our events as all sales are final.

Currently the tickets are available online here.

Update- As of 12/5/2023 the official bar crawl tickets are sold out. You can check the local bars in Syracuse online to see what deals they still offer.

16 Stone Brewpub Ugly Sweater Party

You don't have to travel to Syracuse for Ugly Sweaters. 16 Stone Brewpup of Holland Patent is hosting a Ugly Sweater Party on Friday December 22nd from 6PM - 10PM

Prizes for Ugliest Sweater & Xmas Clothing! Santa will be there to help judge the contests! Prizes, Swag, Samples! Special Musical Guest: Christopher Raspante 6-9 PM! "

You can read more about the event online here.

