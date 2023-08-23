Sign Up And Run The 2023 Copper City Classic 13k And 4 Mile Run

Looking to head into September with your running shoes here in Central New York? You'll want to check out the 2023 Copper City Classic, along with other upcoming runs.

The Copper City Classic- September 10th

The Copper City Classic returns again with their 2023 version on Sunday September 10th at 9AM/ The long run is a 13k and the short run is 4 miles. The runs start and finish at Copper City Brewing Company and includes sections of Rome's paved Mohawk Trail. You'll be able to enjoy food, music, and awards after both runs. The cost to run is $28, and you can register online HERE.

UR Skeleton Run- October 15th

The Skeleton Run returns to Deerfield for 2023. You can join them for the Kids Quarter mile race, Community run (1.5 mile), or 5K race, all within the Deerfield Town Park Wilderness trails. You can learn more online here.

Boolermaker Kid's Run- October 28th

The Boolermaker Kid's Run is back for 2023. Children, aged 4-13, are welcome to run any of their fun, flat courses which range from 1/4 mile up to a full mile. This year the races will be held in Utica's FT Proctor Park.

Registration is only $10 and every runner who pre-registers by Midnight on October 15, 2023, gets a Boolermaker T-shirt, an awesome finisher medal and goody bag!"

You can learn more online here.

Clinton 5K Jingle Jog- November 25th

The 6th annual Clinton 5K Jingle Jog will be held on Saturday, November 25th 2023 at 8AM at the corner of Williams Street and College Street. This year there are limited t-shirt sizes and goodie bags available for the first 250 registered runners only. All registered runners will receive jingle bells to pin on with their bibs. ONLINE registration only this year. You can learn more online here.

