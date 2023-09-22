2023 List Of Best High Schools For Sports In New York Is Here

Here in Upstate New York, we know that high school sports are everything. Friday Night Lights, trips to the gyms to watch basketball and volleyball, we cheer on our student athletes very well. Where in New York State will you find the best high schools for sports?

Before we look at data for 2023, according to Stacker, more than 7.6 million high school students played sports across the U.S. during the 2021-22 academic year. Our high school athletes participated in a slew of sports:

From football the most popular sport for high school boys with 1 million players nationwide—to track and field, which is the most popular sport amongst high school girls in the U.S. with more than 488,000 athletes.

High school sports in general has created competition not only between athletes but the schools they represent. Why? Everyone wants to be known as the best.

New York has an impressive lineup of schools where sports are taken seriously. What makes these schools stand out? It's a blend of factors that contribute to their rankings. Parent and student surveys on sports, total high school enrollment, K-12 sports championships, number of sports offered, and athletic participation rates all play a role.

The website Niche takes into account academic standing, strength of extracurricular programs and performance of athletic teams in generating rankings of every school in New York State. Within those rankings, one can specify the criteria that schools are being graded on, with sports being one such criteria. Niche recently published their list of 2023 best high schools for sports across New York State. Here's a look at their Top 11:

