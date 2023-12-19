20 Elf On The Shelf Ideas You’ll love For Christmas

If you want to smile, cringe, or laugh, Elf on The Shelf is here to stay for the Christmas season. Here's some ideas of how to celebrate with your family.

In a new world of holiday traditions, maybe the Elf on the Shelf is part of your household. This Christmas tradition was born from the imaginative minds of Carol Aebersold and her daughter Chanda Bell.

The story of the Elf on the Shelf begins that the elf is a magical scout. These elves are sent by Santa Claus to keep a watchful eye on children's behavior throughout the holiday season. Each night, the elf returns to the North Pole to report on the day's activities, then reappears in a different spot the next morning.

The tradition took flight with the release of a beautifully illustrated children's book by Aebersold and Bell, outlining the elf's purpose and magical journey. Since its introduction, Elf on the Shelf has grown into a cultural phenomenon, with families eagerly adopting the tradition as a way to create lasting memories and infuse the holiday season with joy.

Whether perched on a shelf, peeking out from a Christmas tree, or engaged in playful antics, the elf has become a new symbol of the holiday season. As families continue to embrace this tradition, the Elf on the Shelf remains a magical ambassador of the joy and wonder that define the spirit of Christmas.

We decided to search the web and find some of the best Elf On The Shelf ideas. Feel free to send us some photos on our station app.