Central New York Prom Tradition Under Fire- 1 School Ditches Prom Queen For 2 Kings

Times are changing, and one Central New York High School ditched the title of Prom Queen and awarded 2 Prom Kings in 2023. However, that's causing drama now.

***Please note we will be updating this article with comments/questions you have***

In a letter mailed to residents in the Vernon Verona Sherrill Central School District (Westmoreland and Verona areas), one group is bringing attention to the fact for 2024 VVS is changing how they award crowns at Prom. In 2023, 2 Prom Kings were announced as winners, vs a Prom Queen. It was decided based off of student vote. The letter does mention this happening in 2023, but it was just sent this week. So is it trying to avoid the same thing happening again?:

"The Prom event dates all the way back to the late 1800's in America. Despite the several decades of strict and honorable rules that have shaped this exciting yearly event, the VS school district somehow managed to groom its young impressionable students to accept the crowning of two kings. Obviously, this outcome is in stark contrast to the traditional crowning of a king & queen."

TSM TSM loading...

The letter goes on to state that this is "undeniably discriminatory" to the ten young girls at the school who "waited a good part of their childhood to have a fair and evenhanded shot at being crowned as queen."

"It is believed that last year, VS faculty was strong armed by less than 1% of students to modify how the votes were calculated. These modifications unfortunately allowed two kings to be elected for the 2023 Prom year. Consequently, ten innocent young girls had to suffer in silence and live with the fact that they were stripped of their right to experience a once-in- a-lifetime event the way it was intended to."

One part we are trying to understand, the letter mentions 2023, but is focused on this prom year? So was the letter sent to avoid the same thing from happening in 2024?

The letter goes on to reference The Dignity Against Students Act (DASA) being in place to protect innocent students against these type of events from occurring.

TSM TSM loading...

"In light of the aforementioned, we are left with some vexing questions! Is WVS even aware of what they allowed to happen? Where was the principal or superintendent? When will they be held accountable for this discrimination, which took place against these innocent young girls? What faculty members allowed themselves to be strong armed by a student? Is it not the job of our qualified educators to protect the students from discrimination? Who are the two kings going to crown this year?"

We have reached out to both Carrie Hodkinson, High School Principal, and Martha K. Group, Superintendent of Schools. We will update this article when we have a comment.

One parent reached out to us and said this:

"This card is not accurate. Every junior class is in charge of how they want to run their prom. Last years class decided they didn’t want the traditional king and queen. They wanted the top two votes of students, regardless of gender, to win the court. Could have been a boy and a girl, could have been two girls, could have been (and was) two boys. This card is stirring a pot that doesn’t need to be stirred. Ridiculous."

So from that, this appears to have happened in 2023, and the letters are being sent now?

Do you think it is a big deal the high school has two Kings vs a Queen? The letter mentions it has nothing to do with sexual orientation, but fairness. Do you think it's fair, or unfair? Text us on our station app. We'd love to hear from you.

Types of Prom Dresses for Any-Body Looking for a perfect dress for Prom? maybe you don't even know where to start, let us help! Gallery Credit: Aly

Joes aka Pellettieri Joes Is Now For Sale Nestled in the heart of Utica, Central New York, a culinary classic full of history and tradition is now for sale. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler