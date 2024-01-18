2 New York Bars Voted Best Rooftop Bars In The US

Rooftop bars offer a unique experience for a night out. New York State is home to 2 of the best in all of America.

Whether you're enjoying these rooftop bars with the iconic skyline of New York City in the background, or enjoying incredible views in Upstate, these bars serves as a backdrop to an amazing night out.

Beyond the mesmerizing views, rooftop bars in New York State are known for their trendy and sophisticated ambiance. Many of these bars offer stylish decor, comfortable seating, and often, live music or DJ performances that elevate the overall experience. Whether you're sipping on a craft cocktail or enjoying delectable bites, the combination of great company, scenic surroundings, rooftop bars encapsulate the vibrant spirit of New York.

Enjoy Travel put together a list of 25 Best Rooftop Bars in the US. New York State is home to 2 of them:

Westlight located in Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn has some of the best views of Manhattan. Westlight is set on the 22nd floor of The William Vale in Williamsburg, with views over New York’s iconic skyline:

The food is fantastically fresh, with a menu created by Chef Andrew Carmellini. Wash it down with a classic cocktail, or a special vintage from the lengthy wine list.

Refinery Rooftop located in Manhattan, New York

Refinery Rooftop has the longstanding title as the Best Rooftop Bar in the USA from USA Today:

Open from lunch til’ late, we recommend saving space for the flatbreads, tacos and signature wings. Order a margarita or mezcal old fashioned and take to the fairy-lit terrace for a sundowner with a view."

Have you been to either of these places? Hit us up on our app and let us know.

The Amazing Story of 11 Historic Upstate New York Bars and Taverns There are all types of bars, lounges, clubs, inns, taverns and other assorted watering holes to enjoy a cold beer or a cocktail in Upstate New York./ These 11, though, have amazing stories to their history. Hey, did you know that the cocktail was invented in Western New York over two centuries ago? read the story here! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

20 Haunted Bars Across New York State Did you know that New York State is known for it's haunted bars and restaurants? Here's 20 haunted bars across New York you should make a visit too. Thanks to ChatGPT for this list:

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler