2 Of The Best Small Towns In America Is Here In Upstate New York

Where we live in Upstate New York, we know we have incredible small towns. Each town has something very unique to offer. Recently, 2 Upstate New York towns were named some of the absolute best in America.

Family Destinations Guide is a website that features reviews of hotels, resorts, destinations, and attractions for the whole family. Also, the website is filled with ideas that will help you plan your next trip.

From family trips with infants and children, to excursions with teens and older kids, Family Destinations Guide gives you detailed advice for traveling with kids of all ages."

They just published an article called "150 Best Small Towns in America" where, just like the title, they highlight the best of the best when it comes to small towns. The website surveyed 3,000 families to find the top 150 across the country that they’d love to spend time in this year. New York State made the list twice, and these towns are located in Upstate New York.

16th Place- Skaneateles, New York

Coming in at 16th place, the town of Skaneateles, New York. Here's what they had to say:

It is a great vacation destination for families due to its picturesque lakeside setting, abundance of outdoor activities, and charming downtown area. Families can enjoy swimming, fishing, and boating on Skaneateles Lake, hiking and biking on the Finger Lakes Trail, and exploring the quaint shops and restaurants in the downtown area."

Who else in New York made the list?

17th Place- Saratoga Springs, New York

Other New York towns included in the top 150 were Saratoga Springs. It was highlighted because the fact families can enjoy the city's restaurants, shops, horesback riding, and other entertainment venues.

93rd Place- Greenport, New York

Greenport New York is a town located on the North Fork of Long Island. It's home to all sorts of attractions, a beautiful harbor, a historic carousel, and a variety of shops and restaurants.

New York Didn't Get Number One, Who Did?

At number one is the tiny village of Holualoa, in Hawaii.

No surprise there really, as Hawaii is so utterly beautiful, and this laid back ‘burg, on the western coast of the Big Island, has charm by the bucket-load. It’s located on the slopes of the Hualalai volcano, and derives its name from the traditional - if somewhat terrifying - local practice of sledding down the mountain on long, wooden sleds. If you enjoy a caffeine fix, you’ve come to the right place; Holualoa sits between the towns of Kailua-Kona and Keauhou, in the heart of Kona coffee country. 600 coffee farms surround it, and every November they hold the Kona Coffee Festival.

New York probably can't beat Hawaii, so congrats to them.

