Get Ready New York- We Have An All New Hard Cider To Enjoy
Get ready for the taste of summer in Upstate New York. We have an all new hard cider to enjoy and drink.
1911 Established Distillery has released an all new cider just in time for warmer weather. They have released a new line of Sangria Hard Cider:
The fruits of our labor have come to life! Introducing 1911established Sangria Hard Cider. Evening skies and breakfast drinks, with blues, purples, oranges and pinks. Sweet vineyard air with fruit at the end, this drink pairs best with a couple of friends!"
According to their website, It has a sweetness scale of 3 out of 6, an 6.9 % alcohol by volume, and it's available in 16oz cans. You can learn more online here. It definitely could be the summer drink of 2023.
About 1911 And Beak And Skiff
Founded in 1911 by Andrew Beak and George Skiff, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards is located among the rolling hills and valleys of Lafayette. Here's where 1911 was born:
For over 100 years, they have cultivated their family orchard into one of New York’s most prestigious apple growers and have taken their commitment of quality and innovation to their line of premium small batch 1911 Spirits."
Almost all 1911 spirits begin with fresh pressed apple cider right from the Beak & Skiff Cider Mill. You will find the distillery located along Route 20, among the hills of the apple orchard, and you'll find their drinks in liquor stores all throughout the Central New York region. Let us know if you try the new sangria by texting us on our station app.
