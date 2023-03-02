19 Upstate New York Irish Restaurants Are An Absolute Must Try

Going to an Irish pub in the month of March is a must have experience in Upstate New York. Where are you going? Maybe you should try one of these 19 places.

First, Brief History Of Irish Cuisine

Irish cuisine encompasses the cooking styles, traditions and recipes associated with the island of Ireland. Pretty basic fact right?

There are many references to food and drink in Irish mythology and early Irish literature, such as the tale of Fionn mac Cumhaill and the Salmon of Knowledge. They contain many references to banquets involving the heroes' portion and meat cooked in cauldrons and on spits."

You can read more of the history online here.

Where To Go To Feel Irish In Upstate New York

All across New York State, pubs will fill to overflowing with green beer. The food will be good and plentiful, the Irish whiskeys will flow, and the music will be stomping and lively. So what is not to like? Everybody is Irish this month.

We recognize that there are hundreds of pubs in Upstate New York, some who just call themselves "Irish" even though they have no DNA of an Irish pub. Others are green through and through and follow many of the old Irish traditions.

This list of Irish restaurants and pubs covers all the bases. We tried to pick some that maybe you haven't heard of, or ones you enjoy on a regular basis. If you have any suggestions of ones we should add, text us on our station app. Let us know what your favorite Irish pub is if it isn't on our list.

So, go, and enjoy, after all "the pipes. the pipes are calling you."

