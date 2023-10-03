15 Of New York State’s Most Haunted Fishing Spots

Just because fall is here, doesn't mean fishing season is over. Why not mix Halloween together and fishing in Upstate New York?

New York State is known for its rich paranormal history. You could look at any section of the state and find legends, stories, and haunted locations. Have you ever heard about haunted fishing spots?

What Fish Can You Can Catch During The Halloween Season?

First off, before you grab your Ghostbusters fishing pole, what can you catch? According to the New York DEC, here's what's up for grabs:

1) Salmon- October marks the peak of salmon season in Upstate New York. The famous Salmon River, located in Pulaski, becomes a hotbed for salmon runs.

2) Trout- Upstate New York's trout fisheries are still active in October, with brown, rainbow, and brook trout readily available in various rivers, streams, and lakes.

3) Walleye- As the waters cool down, walleye become more active in Upstate New York's lakes. Lakes like Oneida, Chautauqua, and Cayuga are famous for their walleye populations.

4) Bass- True fisherman know that bass fishing begins to slow down as temperatures drop, but largemouth and smallmouth bass can still be found in October waters.

Mix Halloween And Fishing Together

What makes fishing in Upstate New York during October even more thrilling? Halloween and ghost stories. Consider visiting some of the region's haunted spots, where folklore and history come together to create a truly eerie atmosphere. Where are those spots? Glad you asked:

These haunted fishing spots in New York State offer a unique blend of outdoor adventure and eerie legends. Whether you believe in ghosts or not, these locations add an extra layer of mystery to your fishing experiences.

