Have You Ever Driven On The 13 Oldest Roads In New York State?

Imagine taking a trip down one of 13 of the oldest roads in all of New York State. Where would you travel to?

Jump in your DeLorean's and head back in time. For this trip, we are heading back to America's first residents, Native Americans. Native American trails were vital for their trade all across the United States. Some of the oldest roads in America according to historians date back thousands of years. That title goes to the Great Indian Warpath that stretched from Tennessee to New York State.

Did you know that one the first major roadways in the United States was the Albany Post Road in New York State? The road was built in the early 18th century to connect New York City to Albany. It brought goods from the ports of New York City to the rest of the state, and up to Canada as well. This road was so important to the state's economy that it was later paved in the 1920s and became part of the original US Highway system. How crazy is that?

Another historic New York State road is the Old Boston Post Road. This road was built in the late 1600s. It was originally a mail delivery route that stretched from Boston to New York City. It was the main road that transported goods and people, aka the colonist, between both cities.

Here in Upstate New York, we are home to the oldest bridge in New York State. The Hyde Hall Covered Bridge was built in 1825. It's located in Cooperstown, and it's one of the few remaining covered bridges in the whole state.

So what are the oldest roads in New York State? You learned about some above, but let's expand that list. Here's a look at 13 of the oldest roads in New York State:

13 Oldest Roads In New York State Imagine taking a trip down one of 13 of the oldest roads in all of New York State. Where would you travel too?

Here's a look at 13 of the oldest roads in New York State, and when they were built:

Here’s What New York State License Plates Looked Like Over The Last 100 Years