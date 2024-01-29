10 Most Common Traffic Violations In New York State

Let's be honest, New York drivers always have a bad reputation. What are the most common traffic laws and tickets in New York State?

Surprisingly, New York State is actually home to some of the best drivers in the country. According to a study published by the law firm of Friend, Levinson, and Turner, LTD, it finds New York is actually home to the best drivers in the country. Yes, seriously.

Landing in the coveted number one spot is New York. In addition to having the second-lowest fatality rate in the country (6 per 100,000, #49), New Yorkers have extremely low rates of DUI-related arrests (156, #42) and a majority of drivers are insured (84%)."

Of the top ten states with the worst drivers, almost half were southern states. That should make us pretty proud in the New England region. Those states were Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, and South Carolina. You can read the entire list online here, and how they used data to determine the list.

Even though we are number one for the best drivers, we still have plenty of traffic violations.

So What Are The Most Common Traffic Violations In New York State?

At one point or another, most residents in New York will receive a traffic ticket. Even the most careful of drivers find themselves doing something "just one time" that will cost them a ticket. In all of New York, the New York City Police Department is the biggest distributor of traffic tickets in the state. The Nassau County Police Department and the Suffolk County Police Department come in second and third.

Traffic tickets can be annoying. Also, keep in mind that traffic tickets can carry fines and points on your driving record. Here's a look at the 10 most common traffic violations in all of New York State thanks to CDH Law PLLC.

