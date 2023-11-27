10 Leading Causes Of Death In New York Are Very Alarming

In the bustling heartbeat of New York State, there are 10 leading causes of death that are very alarming, and probably not surprising.

According to the CDC, in the United States, the most common leading causes of death include kidney disease, respiratory diseases, and unintentional injuries, such as car accidents. While for the most part, New York follows the national trends, there are some differences when looking at NY's top 10 leading causes of death.

Cardiovascular diseases reign as the silent assailants, claiming a significant share of lives in the state. Heart disease and strokes, linked to lifestyle factors such as poor diet and sedentary habits, are among the top killers.

Respiratory illnesses, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and pneumonia, also make their mark on the mortality charts. Also the opioid epidemic, it presents a critical challenge. Overdoses, often fueled by the misuse of prescription opioids and the rise of synthetic substances, demand a multifaceted approach involving healthcare, law enforcement, and community engagement.

Cancer, a formidable adversary, touches lives across the state. Screening, early detection, and lifestyle changes play pivotal roles in the fight. However, you can't meet one person who hasn't had cancer in their inner circle of family.

These numbers for New York and across America factor in lifestyle choices, access to healthcare, socioeconomic conditions, and public health initiatives. How does one prevent themselves from being one of these statistics? Take on a healthier lifestyle, and get regular medical check-ups. That's the most one can do.

The latest data represented here is from the 2021 release from the CDC:

The latest data represented here is from the 2021 release from the CDC

