Where in New York is the best places to raise a family? Is it down near the City, or in Upstate?

HomeSnacks analyzed 47 cities and ranked them based on “family-friendliness” factors, like crime rates and quality of schools. They did this to create a list of the best places to raise a family:

We are family people here at HomeSnacks and we have all had to move our families a time or two, so we know what’s important when it comes time to make moves that are going to affect the family dynamic. And those factors include things like: is a place safe? Are there other households with kiddos? Are the schools in said place top notch? And, is the place located close to a large city so that your family can take advantage of cultural and social experiences?"

What's interesting out of the gate, many of the cities on their list are actually located close to New York City. So, is Upstate not a good place?

Keep Scrolling To Check Out The Complete List

Before you get to the full list, we will at least highlight the number one slot. Rye New York ranked first place:

In Rye, you can be in Manhattan in as little as 40 minutes but still live outside of the main city."

So where will you raise your family? Near the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple or in the beautiful Hallmark Christmas movie towns in Upstate New York? Check out their list below and let us know what you think:

10 Best Places To Raise A Family In New York For 2024 Where in New York is the best places to raise a family? Is it down near the City, or in Upstate? HomeSnacks analyzed 47 cities and ranked them based on “family-friendliness” factors, like crime rates and quality of schools. Here's the Top 10:

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

You Need To Try These Classic Smash Burgers In Utica Maybe your social media newsfeed has been filled with smash burgers. Where in Central New York can you actually enjoy one? Rooster's in Utica that's where! Here's a look at some of their smash burgers:

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler