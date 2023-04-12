10 Of The Best Calzones In Upstate New York For 2023

Are you looking to order calzones in the Central New York area of Upstate New York? Here's 10 of the best places to check out.

For Those That Don't Know, What Is A Calzone?

Calzones are literally just pizza folded up into a larger hot pocket. This fact doesn't mean they aren't delicious. Calzones are sometimes referred to as an inside-out pizza. Why all the pizza references? Calzones are made from pizza dough and stuffed with meats, sauces, cheeses, and vegetables. Then, it’s folded over on itself into a half-moon shape, baked in the oven, and served with marinara sauce on the side or atop the calzone. So it's a pizza hot pocket.

The Brief Delicious History of Calzones

According to Spizzico Italian Kitchen, Calzones were born in 1700’s Naples, Italy. Back then, and even now, calzones were sold on the streets and intended to be eaten on the go.

At this time, calzones were actually formed by simply folding an uncooked pizza in half before baking it. Traditionally, Italian calzones were and still are quite small. Thus, making it easy for working people to eat lunch without having to sit down with a knife and fork.

Again, convenience. Food on the go.

When Did They Take Off In Modern Times?

Over the last few decades, calzones have become very popular in the United States. In 1996 after their appearance in the TV series “Seinfeld”, restaurants began featuring calzones on their menu more.

Contrary to Italian-versions, American-style calzones are large enough for two or more people to enjoy. And, it’s customary to top them with garlic, olive oil, and parsley along with a side of sauce for dipping.

Got to truly thank George for this.

Where Should You Order Them Here In Upstate New York?

A post on the 315 Menus Facebook Group caught our attention.

"Please…best calzones in Utica area?"

Here's the top 10 choices from that post to consider. If you have others you think we should add, consider texting us on our app.

