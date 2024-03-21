1 Super Rare Pink Boat For Sale In New York

Are you looking to get people to turn their heads while boating in Upstate New York? You could buy this rare pink boat for sale.

A Flamingo Paddle Boat with gas trolling motor is up for sale on Facebook marketplace for $8,500. The boat is described as working condition because it was garage kept. Here's some specifics:

- Length 8' width, 5' height, with head 86" weight 165 ibs.

- Seats 1-3 people

- Fiberglass material

- Carries up to 600ibs in water as shallow as 2' deep.

- Cranks and steering assembly are mounted on heavy real bearings and are made of heavy duty steel.

If you're interested, the boat has a pickup in Lake George, New York. Allegedly it comes from DISNEY. We can't find any source online that dates this boat to Disney, but here are the photos:

