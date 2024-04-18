1 Central New York Greek Restaurant Will Open Another Location

If you're in the city of Rome New York, get ready for a new Greek dining option.

Stathis Greek Restaurant and Gyro will be adding a second location in the city of Rome. Owner Steven Koulouris made the announcement on Facebook:

"ROME PLANS GOT APPROVED!!!! U KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS!! ITS BEEN A LOONNGGG WAIT BUT WE ARE FINALLY HERE. GREEK INVADES ROME!"

The post continues to say that they will be opening soon. We will update this story when we learn more. Currently Stathis operates in South Utica at 1901 Genesee Street. You can also find them throughout the area with their local food truck.

Steven Koulouris Steven Koulouris loading...

So far, people are really excited for this new addition to Rome:

Ashley Marie Bird: "Finally something good to this town"

Sara Lamere Halliburton: "Third location in Frankfort? 2026? Just an idea. Seriously, congrats my friend!"

Jay Cooper: "Congratulations Steve! You'll do great in Rome! Your food is outstanding"

You can learn more online here.

7 Of The Most Haunted Ghost Stories Out Of Rome New York October is a time when Rome New York's haunted history comes alive. Have you ever heard of these 7 ghost stories out of Rome?

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

10 Of The Best Calzones In The Utica Rome Area Of New York Are you looking to order calzones in the Utica Rome area of Upstate New York? Here's some of the best places to check out.

A post on the 315 Menus Facebook Group caught our attention. Here's the top 10 choices from that post to consider. If you have others you think we should add, consider texting us on our app. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

21 Incredible Spots To Order Spaghetti Across The Utica And Rome Area Of New York Is there no more classic match than spaghetti and meatballs? Where in the Utica and Rome area of New York can you order the best spaghetti dishes? Here's 21 spots. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Fun Fact: Rome Is Actually New York’s 2nd Largest City, Sort Of

The way it becomes the second largest is by sheer area. In area, it is 75 miles in size. Only one other city in New York has more area to it, that is New York City, but think about it, most of New York City's area is sky-bound. While Rome is a much more land-based area as it obviously has a drastically smaller population. Read more on that history here.